Laurel County man charged with attempted murder

Laurel County Correctional Center
Posted at 2:58 PM, Feb 23, 2023
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Laurel County man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after he allegedly assaulted another person with a knife.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Department says authorities responded to a trailer park on Tuesday where they learned that 24-year-old Joshua Bowling had stabbed a male five times and slashed his back with a knife.

Officials say that the victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Bowling was arrested on a warrant obtained by the sheriff's department the same morning of the assault. He was charged with attempted murder, in addition to the Whitley District Court complaint warrant of first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct, and second-degree assault.

Bowling was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

This is an ongoing investigation conducted by the Laurel County Sheriff's Department.

