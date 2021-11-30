Laurel County man charged with murder in connection to Nov. deadly collision

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Christian A. Shrader, 21, of London, is charged with murder, driving under the influence of alcohol/intoxicants, and first-degree possession of controlled substance and second offense of methamphetamine following a deadly vehicle collision earlier in November.

Shrader is accused of driving one of the two vehicles in a deadly vehicle collision November 11. He was traveling east on KY 1006 (Old Whitley Road) when he struck a vehicle traveling westbound.

Two passengers in the other car—a 20-year-old woman and 20-year-old man—died on scene of the collision.

Shrader was transported to St. Joseph London and an upon arrival, officers heard Shrader tell hospital staff that he had taken meth prior to the collision.

According to the citation, during his stay at the hospital, nursing staff located two baggies in Shrader's sock. One of the baggies contained residue, the other contained a white crystal substance.

The citation states that a search warrant was obtained for blood samples from Shrader to be tested for illicit drugs and/or alcohol.