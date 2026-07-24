Laurel County man leads deputies on chase, found with meth after K-9 alerts on vehicle

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Keavy man is facing multiple charges after leading Laurel County Sheriff's deputies on a pursuit and fleeing on foot before a K-9 alerted to drugs in his vehicle, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.

The department detailed that 43-year-old David Gregory was arrested Wednesday at around 9:55 p.m. off Locust Grove Road.

A shift sergeant reportedly attempted to stop a black Toyota Tacoma for a registration violation. When the sergeant activated his emergency equipment, Gregory allegedly fled in the vehicle before turning into a field. Gregory then fled on foot before he was taken into custody.

Further, a Drug Interdiction Unit deputy and his K-9, Ash, were called to the scene. Ash conducted a free air search and alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle. Deputies located methamphetamine, used bags containing residue, snorting straws associated with methamphetamine use, and marijuana.

Gregory was charged with:

Fleeing or evading police, first degree, motor vehicle

Fleeing or evading police, first degree, on foot

Resisting arrest

No registration plates

Possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense — methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of marijuana

Gregory was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.