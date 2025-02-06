Laurel County mother arrested after 15-month-old allegedly ingested Meth, sheriff reports

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reports that a mother was arrested after her 15-month-old allegedly ingested meth on Wednesday night.

According to officials, they responded to a residence on Laurel River Church Road for reports of "a child that had ingested a small bag of meth."

When arriving on the scene, officials say they "found a plastic bag containing a white crystal substance, which tested positive for meth."

According to officials, the 15-month-old was transported to CHI St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment and was in "stable condition."

As a result, officials say that the child's mother, 32-year-old Jessica Mills, was taken into custody.

Mills is lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center and is charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 and under.