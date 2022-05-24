Laurel County Sheriff's Office arrests 'out-of-control' 27-year-old woman

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Laurel County Sheriff's Office reports that Tiffany Renée Belt, 27, of London was arrested after deputies responded to complaints of an "out-of-control" subject right before 2 p.m. Monday.

Deputies arrived at the scene off US 25, approximately three miles north of London, and located Belt. They conducted an investigation which determined that she was under the influence.

Belt was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances.

She was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.