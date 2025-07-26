Laurel County Sheriff's Office asking for public's help identifying burglars

LAUREL CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying suspects involved in a break-in at a smoke shop located north of London.

According to a release, the burglary occurred at approximately 2 a.m. on Saturday at the Royal Smoke Shop located one and a half miles north of London.

Surveillance images released by the sheriff's office show what appears to be multiple individuals inside the store. The photos also show damage to the storefront, including what looks like broken glass at the entrance.

Anyone with information about the identity of the individuals is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 606-864-6600. Tips can also be submitted by Facebook message to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office or by email to g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.gov.

The sheriff's office says all information will be kept strictly confidential.