Laurel County Sheriff's Office looking for suspects accused of vandalizing church buses

Laurel County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 3:39 PM, Oct 06, 2022
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in identifying suspects involved in vandalizing two church buses at Victory Baptist Church.

The suspects involved were driving a red Chevy pickup truck.

The suspects were shown on surveillance footage drilling holes in the gas tanks of both church buses, causing significant damage. The church is located south of London, right off Lily Road.

The sheriff's office is asking if anyone has any information regarding the incident to contact them at (606) 864-6600 or g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com.

