Laurel County Sheriff's Office looking to identify robbery suspect

Laurel County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 10:15 AM, Feb 04, 2022
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Laurel County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect reportedly involved in an armed robbery of "The Vape Shop" located on U.S. 25, about 1.5 miles north of London, at 5 a.m. Friday morning.

Surveillance video captured images of the suspect.

If anyone knows the identity of the suspect, contact the Laurel Sheriff's Office at (606) 864-6600, send a Facebook message, or email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com.

Information received will be strictly confidential. Laurel Sheriff's Detective Robert Reed continues to investigate this robbery.

