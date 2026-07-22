Laurel County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help identifying copper theft suspect

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect connected to a copper theft that occurred early morning on July 18.

According to Sheriff John Root occurred at around 1:34 a.m. on July 18 near the intersection of East Laurel Road and Blackwater-Marydell Road, around 10 miles east of London.

Investigators say surveillance video captured an individual loading stolen copper into a pickup truck. The sheriff's office has released still images of both the suspect and the vehicle in hopes that someone will recognize them.

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 606-864-6600, send a private message through the agency's Facebook page, or email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.gov.

The sheriff's office said all information received will be kept strictly confidential.