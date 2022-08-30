Watch Now
Laurel County woman arrested after 2-year-old, 3-year-old found wandering on road

Posted at 4:34 PM, Aug 30, 2022
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Laurel County woman is facing charges after authorities say her two children were found wandering on a road in London.

35-year-old Teia Carter was arrested Monday afternoon off London Dock Road. The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says two deputies saw a 2-year-old boy walking in a ditch line on London Dock Road. They also found a 3-year-old boy walking along the side of London Dock Road with no adult supervision.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says child protective services responded to the scene.

Carter is facing two counts of wanton endangerment in the second degree. She is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

