Laurel County woman facing wanton endangerment charges

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Laurel County woman is facing wanton endangerment charges after shooting in the direction of an officer serving a civil summons, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office states that on Monday afternoon on White Oak Road, Laurel Sheriff's Bailiff Roy Ball was at the home of 59-year-old Wilma Todd.

According to the sheriff's office, when arriving at the home, Todd was in the front yard. After speaking with the officer, Todd reportedly "ran back into the residence, retrieved a handgun," and fired a single shot at the door in the direction in which the officer and Todd's sister were standing in the front yard.

Todd was arrested and booked in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

She is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer.