Lawrenceburg man who triggered AMBER Alert arrested, forced out of car at gunpoint

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has been arrested and is facing charges after he allegedly abducted his 10-year-old daughter, which triggered an AMBER Alert.

61-year-old Bradley Price is facing multiple charges, including custodial interference. According to Price's arrest citation, shortly after the AMBER Alert was issued, his vehicle was spotted traveling on Taylorsville Road and turned into a Walmart parking lot in Shelbyville. That's when the arresting officer conducted a traffic stop. The citation states an officer removed Price from the vehicle at gunpoint, and his daughter was moved to safety.

The citation also details what led up to the AMBER Alert and Price's arrest. It says Price did not show up at Anderson County Family Court on Tuesday, and he suspected his child would be removed from his custody at the hearing. When Child Protective Services (CPS) was awarded custody, they contacted Price and ordered him to turn over his 10-year-old daughter to their custody, but he allegedly refused and said he was staying with a relative in Indiana instead. CPS then reported the child missing to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, which led to the AMBER Alert being issued.

Price later admitted to knowing his parental rights had been suspended, according to the citation, and that he intentionally refused to turn his daughter over to CPS.

Price was arrested and taken to the Shelby County Detention Center. Along with being charged with custodial interference, he is also charged with having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle and driving with an expired license.