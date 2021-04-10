Lexington anti-violence organizer calls for peace after three shooting deaths in three days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As Lexington Police investigate three separate shooting deaths that happened this week, Ricardo Franklin is carrying on his mother's legacy and calling for peace.

On Wednesday, 35-year-old Lowell Anthony Washington died after being shot multiple times, according to police. Later that day, officers responded to a shooting on Colchester Drive. Herbie Booker, 20, died from his injuries. And Friday, 35-year-old Cyrus Davis died after he was shot on Winchester Road.

"We have to keep letting these families know they're not alone," Franklin said, "especially in a time of need right now."

Franklin knows the pain and confusion that comes after losing a loved one to gun violence.

"April 14th will be seven years since my brother passed away," he said.

Antonio Franklin was killed in 2014 when he, a bystander, was hit by gunfire in Duncan Park.

LEX 18

His mother, Anita Franklin, dedicated her life to preventing gun violence after Antonio's death. When she died unexpectedly last year, Ricardo Franklin made it his mission to carry on his mother's legacy.

"Pretty big shoes to fill," he said. "My mom did a great job of being there just being human, showing compassion, love, and care for all those who are affected."

In just two weeks, the event his mother championed, the Peace Walk will be held to spread awareness about gun violence and connect survivors with resources.

"The fact that it's coming after all this is going on in our city is very important that we stress the importance of peace," Franklin said.

The Peace Walk will be held at Duncan Park on April 24 beginning at 2 p.m.