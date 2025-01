LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officers responded to a bank robbery at Central Bank on Southland Drive in Lexington on Wednesday at 3:00 p.m., according to the Lexington Police Department.

Police say that the suspect entered the bank and demanded cash. The suspect was then reportedly given an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect then fled on foot, and the department says an investigation into the incident is ongoing.