Lexington man accused of breaking into Liberty Road home with knife, attacking residents

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington man is facing nine criminal charges after police say he forced his way into a home on Liberty Road early Tuesday morning.

According to an arrest citation, officers arrested 35-year-old Dion Hale at 4:30 a.m. after multiple 911 calls about someone running door-to-door in the neighborhood, according to police.

The citation states that Hale broke down a front door with a knife and attacked two people inside, and officers found him "actively strangling a victim."

According to the citation, Hale faces charges including first-degree burglary, strangulation, and assaulting a police officer.

He's being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.