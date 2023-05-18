LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington man accused of murdering his wife and his two daughters last year entered a guilty plea Thursday.

In July 2022, a grand jury indicted Steven Wilson on three counts of murder-domestic violence. He was accused of murdering his wife, 65-year-old Lisa Wilson, and his two daughters, 42-year-old Bryonny, and 38-year-old Bronwyn Wilson. Officers located their bodies after responding to a report of disorder with a gun on Caywood Drive off Alexandria Drive in May of 2022.

Wilson entered the guilty plea to the three murder charges at 25 years for each during a status hearing on Thursday. He will be formally sentenced on June 29.