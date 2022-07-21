Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Lexington man accused of killing his wife, two daughters pleads not guilty

STEVEN WILSON.PNG
Courtesy of Fayette County Detention Center
STEVEN WILSON.PNG
Posted at 10:21 AM, Jul 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-21 10:22:02-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington man accused of murdering his wife and his two daughters earlier this year has pleaded not guilty.

A grand jury indicted Steven Wilson on three counts of murder-domestic violence earlier this month. He's accused of murdering his wife, 65-year-old Lisa Wilson, and his two daughters, 42-year-old Bryonny and 38-year-old Bronwyn Wilson.

"Any time you find three females in one house, and they've all suffered injuries and gunshot wounds by a family member, it's pretty disturbing," said Fayette County Cornorer Gary Ginn the day he responded to the scene.

Wilson entered the "not guilty" plea in court Thursday. A pretrial conference has been set for September 1.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!