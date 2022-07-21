Lexington man accused of killing his wife, two daughters pleads not guilty

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington man accused of murdering his wife and his two daughters earlier this year has pleaded not guilty.

A grand jury indicted Steven Wilson on three counts of murder-domestic violence earlier this month. He's accused of murdering his wife, 65-year-old Lisa Wilson, and his two daughters, 42-year-old Bryonny and 38-year-old Bronwyn Wilson.

"Any time you find three females in one house, and they've all suffered injuries and gunshot wounds by a family member, it's pretty disturbing," said Fayette County Cornorer Gary Ginn the day he responded to the scene.

Wilson entered the "not guilty" plea in court Thursday. A pretrial conference has been set for September 1.