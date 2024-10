LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington man was arrested on Oct. 14 after he allegedly had sexual contact with a child, according to an arrest citation.

The citation states that Vicente Pacheco-Lopez was arrested after he admitted to police that he had "sexual contact with the child."

Pacheco-Lopez is charged with first-degree sexual abuse of a victim younger than 12 years of age.

He is lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center.