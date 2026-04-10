Lexington man arrested after allegedly firing gun during road rage incident

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An arrest citation reported that 25-year-old Trayion A. Pritchett faces charges of first-degree wanton endangerment and third-degree terroristic threatening following a road rage incident in Lexington.

The citation detailed that the incident occurred on Man O' War Boulevard on Thursday. Pritchett was reportedly in the front passenger seat of a vehicle when another car pulled into the lane to the right.

Pritchett and the driver of the other vehicle exchanged words before Pritchett allegedly pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the two people in the other car, the citation read.

One of the victims observed the handgun was "originally unloaded and that the slide locked back," the citation reported. Pritchett then lowered the gun into his lap, out of the victims' sight.

The victims drove away at a high rate of speed. Pritchett then allegedly pointed the handgun at the rear license plate of the victims' car and fired the weapon, according to the citation.

Lexington Police arrested Pritchett shortly after on Grey Lag Way. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and two counts of third-degree terroristic threatening.