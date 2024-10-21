Lexington man arrested and charged with wanton endangerment: citation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington man was arrested and is facing several charges, including wanton endangerment, after allegedly pulling a gun out on two people on Saturday morning.

According to an arrest citation, around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, Bradford Lyvers knocked on the door of a home on Winburn Drive repeatedly until the homeowner opened the door.

Police said that the homeowner told Lyvers to stop knocking on their door, but an argument broke out in which Lyvers pulled out a handgun. The citation notes that Lyvers was not on the scene whenever officers arrived.

Approximately two hours later, another citation states that police were notified of reports that Lyvers had "got in a car at a stop sign without consent."

According to the citation, Lyvers "pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the driver, and told her to drive to the Thorntons Gas Station on North Broadway."

The citation states that Lyvers was located on Fourth Street on an electric scooter, and when the officer attempted to detain him, Lyvers fled.

Lyvers eventually came to a stop on Ohio Street, according to the citation, and was taken into custody.

During a search of the area, police said that a Glock 26 was found by a K-9 unit.

Lyvers is booked in the Fayette County Detention Center and facing the following charges:

