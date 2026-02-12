Citation: Lexington man arrested, charged with sexual abuse of a minor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An arrest citation reveals that a Lexington man has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor.

According to the citation, 60-year-old Antonio Toledo-Neri was arrested following a forensic interview with the victim on Jan. 15.

The citation states that the abuse occurred from Dec. 2023 to Dec. 2025 and started when the victim was only 6 years old.

The Fayette County Detention Center website shows that Toledo-Neri was booked on Feb. 11.