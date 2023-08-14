Lexington man arrested for alleged threats toward local rabbi, religious institution

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington man has been arrested after allegedly making threats to a local religious leader and at the University of Kentucky's Chabad Jewish Student Center.

Police say on Thursday, August 10, a local Rabbi contacted detectives from the Personal Crimes Section regarding harassing communications they had received over several days. The messages contained hate speech and threats focused on the Jewish faith.

"It was horrifying," said Rabbi Shlomo Litvin, who identified himself to LEX 18 as the person who received the messages. "I think it's a startling picture into what's considered acceptable today. The ideas expressed there were homophobic, racist, and, of course, anti-Semitic."

Detectives were able to identify and locate the suspect, 58-year-old Sendil Nathan. He is charged with Terroristic Threatening (2nd degree) and is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

"These threats were unique for two reasons," said Rabbi Litvin. "Number one was the frequency of the messages. First, once every 24 hours and then several times over a 24-hour period. And secondly, the wording that was used included words like exterminate, goose-stepping into the gas chambers, mapping Chabad, bombing Chabad... these were words that certainly raised the alarm of our security team and made us reach out to law enforcement."

LEX 18

Rabbi Litvin tells LEX 18 that Lexington is a safe city for members of the Jewish faith.

"The Lexington community, when they see hatred, steps up, we speak out, and we condemn and address it, and Lexington Police Department has done that," said Rabbi Litvin. "It's a fulfillment of that biblical command to appoint just policemen and just judges to establish the law of the land, and it helps me feel secure even as threats are made."

"We are just learning of these allegations. No one should be subject to threats, discrimination or intimidation," the University of Kentucky said in a statement. "As the Chabad Center is not affiliated with the institution and is located off campus, our understanding is that Lexington police are investigating."