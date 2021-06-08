Watch
Lexington man arrested for allegedly trying to stab bouncer at Tennessee bar in the neck

Franklin (TN) Police Department
Posted at 3:36 PM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 15:36:56-04

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (LEX 18) — A Lexington man has been arrested after police say he tried to stab a bouncer in Franklin, Tennessee.

Police say officers were called to the Tin Roof 2 early Sunday morning. The suspect, 45-year-old Victor Ortiz, allegedly tried to stab a bouncer in the neck who asked him to leave the bar.

According to police, the bouncer was armed with a handgun and ordered Ortiz to drop the knife. When officers got to the scene, they found Ortiz and the knife in the bar's parking lot and arrested him.

Ortiz has been charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, and disorderly conduct. He remains jailed on a $70,000 bond.

