Lexington man charged in 4-month-old's death pleads guilty to manslaughter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington man has accepted a plea deal for his role in the death of a 4-month-old back in 2018.

32-year-old Brent Kelty was initially charged with murder and being a persistent felony offender for the death of 4-month-old Landon Mayes, who died of head trauma, according to Kelty's indictment.

Kelty pleaded guilty to lesser charges of first-degree manslaughter as part of a plea deal in January, according to court documents. The persistent felony offender charge was dismissed.

He faces 16 years in prison for the manslaughter charge, according to court documents. As part of the plea deal, any sentence imposed in this case should run consecutively to any other felony sentences Kelty may have received for past crimes.

Kelty is set to be sentenced on Thursday, February 23 in Fayette Circuit Court.