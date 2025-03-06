Lexington man charged with animal torture after allegedly stabbing dog in head

(LEX 18) — A man in Lexington is facing an animal torture charge after he allegedly stabbed a passerby's dog in the head on Monday, a uniform citation detailed.

According to the citation, an individual was walking down Deweese Street in Lexington around 9 p.m. on March 3 when a man, identified as 20-year-old Dominic Kinnel, came up behind him with a knife and allegedly "stabbed his dog in the head in one downward motion."

When asked why, Kinnel said that he had "had a really bad day," the citation read.

The dog was taken to a clinic and treated for a laceration that required multiple staples.

Another citation reports that Kinnel went on to "unlawfully threatened to commit a crime to result in the death or serious physical injury to another person" that same night.

Kinnel is charged with one count of torture of a dog or cat, one count of third-degree terrorist threatening, second-degree criminal mischief, and resisting arrest.

He is housed in the Fayette County Detention Center.