Lexington man charged with child abuse after reports of 'cruel and unusual punishment'

Fayette County Detention Center
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A criminal complaint detailed that a man in Fayette County was arrested and charged with criminal abuse following reports of alleged "cruel and unusual punishment."

The complaint reports that 33-year-old Carlos Davila-Flores, was charged with assault in the fourth degree (child abuse) and criminal abuse in the first degree of a child 12.

The charges stem from incidents that allegedly occurred between Jan. 1 and Oct. 1, 2025, involving young girls, ages 14 and 11, according to the criminal complaint.

Further, the complaint read that a Department for Community Based Services worker provided authorities photographs that allegedly showed marks on the children.

Davila-Flores is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 4, records show.

