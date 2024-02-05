Watch Now
Lexington man charged with criminal abuse of two infants

Posted at 2:08 PM, Feb 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-05 14:08:42-05

(LEX 18) — A Lexington man has been arrested and is charged with criminal abuse of two of his children.

Kentucky State Police (KSP) say they were contacted by Spencer County Child Protective Services about two 7-month-old children who had been injured. Both children were taken to Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville with serious injuries.

Through KSP's investigation, they charged the father, 21-year-old Markus White, with two counts of criminal abuse. He's being held in the Shelby County Detention Center.

