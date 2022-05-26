Lexington man charged with murder of wife, two daughters pleads not guilty

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington man facing murder charges for the deaths of his wife and two daughters has pleaded not guilty in court.

Steven Wilson has been charged with three counts of murder - domestic violence. He's being held without bond.

Lexington Police Department says around 4 p.m. officers responded to a report of disorder with a gun on Caywood Drive off Alexandria Drive in West Lexington. Once they got to the scene, they found three victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victims are 65-year-old Lisa Wilson, 42-year-old Bryonny Wilson, and 38-year-old Bronwyn Wilson, all were pronounced dead on the scene.

Courtesy of Fayette County Detention Center

"From what I understand, the person that has been taken into custody lives here at this house and he's taken the life of his wife and two daughters," said Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn.

Ginn described what took place on Caywood Drive as a "pretty disturbing scene."

"Any time you find three females in one house and they've all suffered injuries and gunshot wounds by a family member, it's pretty disturbing," Ginn said.

LEX 18

People who live nearby watched from behind police tape as the investigation played out in front of them. Frances James said they're used to seeing police respond to the area.

"You hear gunshots and you think, 'Oh, how close is it? I hope nobody's hurt'. Every time. We have ambulances out here all the time and every time we hear them, we pray somebody's not really hurt or it's not really bad," she said.

The triple-homicide comes just a day after the mass shooting in Texas and others in Buffalo, New York and Laguna Woods, California. On top of those, Lexington has seen a string of homicides the last few weeks. James said seeing violence so often has taken a toll.

"Another shooting. Another shooting. I came home from church yesterday and the shooting at the Texas school, it just made me sick. Then, to have this happen so close to us. I pray for the family," she said.

Wilson's next court appearance is on Thursday, June 2.