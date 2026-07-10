Lexington man charged with robbery after allegedly dragging victim from car door

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Fayette County man faces robbery and wanton endangerment charges after court documents say he grabbed $6,000 from a man's hands and dragged him down the street clinging to a car door.

A criminal complaint filed by the Lexington Police Department detailed that Deshawn Lamer McMullen was charged July 9, in Fayette County District Court with first-degree robbery and first-degree wanton endangerment following a reported incident on July 5.

The incident began at around 3:30 p.m. at a home when McMullen arrived and reportedly exchanged words with a man.

Court documents state a woman had arrived at the man's home earlier and gave him $6,000 before McMullen arrived. When McMullen arrived, the man gave him around $1,500. McMullen then reportedly demanded the full $6,000 the man had in his hand. McMullen reportedly grabbed the money from his hand.

McMullen then ran back to his vehicle — a black Nissan Altima. According to the complaint, the man ran after McMullen and attempted to stop him from driving away with the money.

McMullen began driving with the man hanging from the car door, dragging him a considerable distance before the man was thrown from the vehicle, the complaint read.

Officers responding to the area and talked to a witness who said she observed a man hanging from the side of a black vehicle heading down Rio Dosa Drive.

Officers were then dispatched to the 2000 block of Richmond Road, where they found the man, who reportedly had road rashes on his left leg, left arm, and back.

The man told investigators he had known McMullen for around 10 years. Officers were able to confirm his identity as McMullen using a photograph the man provided and police resources.

While completing the report, a supervisor saw a video of the incident on Facebook, the complaint reports. The video reportedly showed a man hanging from the side of a black Nissan Altima. The vehicle crossed the double yellow line on the roadway, coming close to striking the vehicle that recorded the incident, the complaint read.

Court documents list McMullen's bail at $20,000.