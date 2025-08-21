Lexington man facing several charges following alleged robbery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An arrest citation reveals that a Lexington man is facing several charges following an alleged robbery on Tuesday morning.

According to the citation, a victim told police that the suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Lawrence Westbrook, began "banging" on her door. When she opened it, the citation states that Westbrook reportedly pointed a gun at her and her children and threatened them.

The citation details that the victim got her phone to call the police, but Westbrook took it from her and fled the scene.

A second arrest citation states that on Wednesday afternoon, Lexington police got an alert from the license plate reader system for the vehicle, which was listed for Westbrook, who was wanted for robbery, wanton endangerment, and terroristic threatening.

The citation states that the vehicle was tracked to the Save-A-Lot on Legends Lane in Lexington.

When arriving on the scene, the citation details that officers observed Westbrook "duck behind the register counter prior to his arrest."

According to the citation, Westbrook was arrested, and a handgun was found under the counter where he was standing.

The two arrest citations list the following charges for Westbrook:



Tampering with physical evidence;

Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon;

First-degree robbery;

Three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment;

Three counts of third-degree terroristic threatening;

Intimidating a participant in the legal process.

He is booked in the Fayette County Detention Center.