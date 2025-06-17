Lexington man facing several charges following multi-county pursuit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington man faces several charges following a multi-county pursuit with Kentucky State Police on Monday evening.

According to a citation, a KSP trooper observed a vehicle traveling on I-64 in Woodford County, changing lanes and not using a signal. As a result, the citation states that the trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle accelerated.

The citation notes that before crossing into Fayette County, the vehicle was traveling around 120 mph and passing multiple vehicles in the emergency lane.

Once in Lexington, the citation states that the vehicle was traveling around 60 mph in a residential area and "nearly struck two pedestrians crossing the roadway."

According to the citation, the vehicle stopped in a parking lot near Bellcastle Road, and the driver, identified by police as 27-year-old Nathaniel Danzy, fled on foot.

In the citation, the trooper states that he injured his "right hand while jumping over a chain-linked fence", which resulted in a hospital visit.

According to the citation, the trooper eventually caught Danzy and placed him under arrest.

Danzy is booked in the Fayette County Detention Center and charged with the following:

