Lexington man pleads guilty to amended manslaughter charge in 2023 fatal shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Lexington man who was originally charged with murder in the 2023 shooting death of a 16-year-old has pleaded guilty to an amended charge of manslaughter, according to court documents.

Stewart Watson changed his plea to guilty Wednesday after prosecutors amended the charge from murder to manslaughter. Court records show both parties have recommended a sentence of 10 years in prison.

Watson is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 10 at 1 p.m.

The case stems from a May 5, 2023, shooting on Summerhill Drive near Berry Hill Skate Park that left 16-year-old Michael Stinnett dead.

Watson, who was 19 years old at the time, was initially charged with murder and first-degree robbery in connection with the fatal shooting.

During a previous court hearing, Lexington Police homicide detective Josh Phillips testified that Watson was walking with a group toward another group that included Stinnett. According to Phillips, Watson asked Stinnett to show him a gun he was carrying. Stinnett complied and set the gun down, at which point Watson allegedly drew his own firearm and shot Stinnett in the chest.

Investigators said Stinnett fired back before collapsing. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Watson and another 19-year-old suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.