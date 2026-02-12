Lexington man sentenced to 65 years for firearms, drug trafficking charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington man will spend more than six decades in federal prison after being convicted on multiple firearms charges and pleading guilty to drug trafficking offenses.

The US Attorney's Office Easter District of Kentucky reported that 41-year-old Keith Lamont Stallworth was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell to 65 years in prison for carrying and using a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, possessing a machine gun in furtherance of drug trafficking, possessing firearms as a convicted felon, possessing an unregistered machine gun, and drug distribution charges.

According to a release, in August 2025, Stallworth was convicted of the firearms charges following a trial. He also pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and using a residence for manufacturing and distributing controlled substances.

The case began in August 2023 when Stallworth was arrested in possession of a .57 caliber Palmetto Arms pistol containing high velocity rifle rounds and an extended magazine capable of holding 29 additional rounds, the release read.

A search warrant executed at Stallworth's downtown Lexington apartment revealed large quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, according to the attorney's office. Investigators also discovered a 9mm handgun and an illegally modified .40 caliber pistol equipped with a machine gun conversion device, commonly called a "switch" or "Glock switch," that converted the firearm to a fully automatic weapon classified under federal law as a machine gun.

Under federal law, Stallworth must serve 85% of his prison sentence. Upon release, he will be under U.S. Probation Office supervision for 10 years, the attorney's office detailed.