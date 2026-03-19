Lexington masseur charged with 1st-degree sexual abuse after alleged assault at spa

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A massage therapist in Lexington is facing a first-degree sexual abuse charge after a client reported an assault during an appointment on March 14.

Lexington Police Department officers arrested 25-year-old Caleb Howard on March 18 in connection with an incident that occurred at the Massage Envy on Bryant Road.

According to the arrest citation, the victim was receiving a massage from Howard when she heard concerning noises and realized he was using only one hand for the massage. Police said the victim froze in fear, believing she was about to be assaulted.

The victim screamed for the manager, and Howard fled the room, according to court documents. The manager then responded and assisted the victim.

During an interview with police, Howard reportedly admitted to a sexual act detailed in the citation.

The investigating officer noted the victim experienced "tonic immobility" due to fear, rendering her physically helpless and incapable of consent. Howard was taken into custody and charged with first-degree sexual abuse.