Lexington murder suspect arrested in Mississippi, charged in connection to September homicide

Forrest County, Mississippi Detention Center
Posted at 12:38 PM, Jan 23, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has been arrested in Mississippi and charged with the shooting death of another man in Lexington back in September.

Police say Bobby Lashawn Hubbard was arrested on January 21, 2023, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, by the Hattiesburg Police Department for an outstanding warrant from the homicide.

Back in September, officers were called to the Coolavin Apartments on West Sixth Street where they found 22-year-old Doricky Harris suffering from a gunshot wound. Harris was transported to UK hospital where he later died, and his arrest was ruled as a homicide.

Hubbard has been charged with Murder and is currently being held at the Forrest County, Mississippi Detention Center pending extradition to Kentucky.

