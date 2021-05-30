Watch
Lexington PD searching for three suspects involved in overnight Walgreens robbery

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 10:09 AM, May 30, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are looking for three accused of robbing a local Walgreens at gunpoint overnight. This happened just after midnight at the location near the intersection of New Circle and Richmond roads.

Police say the three suspects, described as males, and possibly teens, came into the store and one of them showed a gun. We're told they took all the money from the register -- it's unclear how much that was. Police say they ran away towards the back of the store.

We're told the suspects appeared to be wearing black masks.

If you have any information about this incident that can help Lexington police, give them a call.

