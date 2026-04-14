Lexington police arrest 27-year-old man in connection to 2017 rape after case was placed on hold

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police arrested a 27-year-old man on a first-degree rape charge stemming from an incident that occurred in 2017, according to a complaint warrant.

A citation reported that officers arrested Christopher A. Ventura on April 13 at the VA Hospital on Veterans Drive. He is charged with first-degree rape of a physically helpless victim incapable of consent.

The complaint states the alleged assault happened on Dec. 2, 2017, at a home on Rosemont Garden in Lexington.

According to court documents, the case was not actively investigated at the time of the incident. Police placed the case in a "pended" status as the victim indicated she was not prepared to participate in the prosecution.

A warrant for Ventura's arrest was established on April 11, and served two days later. His bail is set at $5,000.