Lexington police arrest 30-year-old man following alleged armed robbery, assault

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 30-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including first-degree robbery, after he allegedly robbed a person at gunpoint and assaulted them in a vehicle on Old Frankfort Pike Thursday night.

The Lexington Police Department says officers were dispatched to the area of Old Frankfort Pike near Alexandria Drive around 10:55 p.m. on April 2 to assist an individual. When officers arrived, they learned the victim and suspect were traveling in a vehicle when the suspect pulled over and robbed the victim at gunpoint.

According to police, the suspect then physically assaulted the victim before fleeing the scene. The victim sustained minor injuries.

Utilizing the department’s Real-Time Intelligence Center, officers located the suspect’s vehicle a short time later. Police say they arrested 30-year-old Quantez Canada.

Canada is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree robbery, third-degree terroristic threatening, intimidating a participant in the legal process, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, no or expired registration plates, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, and two counts of second-degree assault.

Canada is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.