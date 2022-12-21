Lexington police arrest Colonnade Drive homicide suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police have arrested 22-year-old Hubert Lee Riley in connection with the Colonnade Drive homicide on December 10, killing Elaina Mammen.

He has been charged for murder, five counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and criminal mischief in the first degree. Riley is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

A 15-year-old is being held at a juvenile detention center also in connection with the homicide. The minor is charged with murder, five counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, possession of a firearm by a minor, and criminal mischief in the first degree.