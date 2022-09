LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police have arrested a man accused of several acts of vandalism to businesses in the Chevy Chase area.

43-year-old Mark Hoskins was arrested and charged with two counts of 1st-degree Criminal Mischief and one count of 2nd-degree Criminal Mischief.

Four businesses in the area sustained over $6,000 worth of damage from incidents that occurred between 12:00 a.m. and 1:00 a.m. on July 25, 2022.