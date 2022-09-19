Watch Now
Lexington police arrest man accused of causing over $150,000 worth of damage to local businesses

Posted at 3:22 PM, Sep 19, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department has arrested a man who they say is connected to several metal thefts that caused over $150,000 worth of damage to local businesses.

Officers say they responded to several metal thefts from HVAC units in the Chevy Chase and Nicholasville Road areas between late May and early September of this year. On September 15, detectives charged Kenneth Jordan with 15 counts of 1st-degree criminal mischief.

He is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online, or through the P3 tips app.

