Lexington police arrest wanted suspect after car, foot chase

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A wanted suspect was arrested on Saturday after a vehicle and foot chase, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Lexington police were notified of a wanted subject from Scott County around 11:30 a.m. and attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle. The suspect then fled in the vehicle before eventually abandoning it and continuing to flee on foot.

The suspect was apprehended around 12 p.m., Lexington police say.

The suspect now faces two charges of fleeing and evading, plus one charge of reckless driving. Details about the Scott County warrant charges have not been released, and authorities have not yet released the suspect's name.