Lexington Police ask for help identifying Chevy Chase business vandal suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is asking for help to identify a person involved in "several incidents of vandalism" in the Chevy Chase area.

Early morning on Monday, July 25, officers responded to several reports of businesses being vandalized on Chevy Chase. They believe the incidents were between the times of 12 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

