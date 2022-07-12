LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two subjects wanted for questioning in an assault that took place downtown Sunday, June 19.

Officers responded to the corner of Main Street and N. Limestone around 2:47 a.m. Sunday, June 19 for a report of an unconscious subject. Officers located two adult male victims suffering from injuries from an assault. Both victims were transported to a local hospital with reported non-life threatening injuries at the time.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, or submitting online and through the P3 tips app.