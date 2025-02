LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is asking the public for information on the whereabouts of 32-year-old Cameron Turner, who is wanted for second-degree burglary.

Police say Bluegrass Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for anonymous information.

Anyone with information should call 859-253-2020 or go to bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.