Lexington police asking public's help in identifying theft suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person who was caught stealing several items from the front porch of a home on Barleys Pass on Dec. 15.

According to officials, this is an ongoing investigation, and anyone who lives in the area with surveillance cameras is asked to review footage for "suspicious activity."

To report information, you can call 859-258-3600 or bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

Below is a video of the theft posted on Facebook by Bluegrass Crime Stoppers: