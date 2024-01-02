Watch Now
Lexington police assist U.S. Marshals with arrest of out-of-state murder suspect

Posted at 5:21 PM, Jan 02, 2024
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police assisted the U.S. Marshals Office with the arrest of an out-of-state murder suspect.

Lexington police say federal officers were attempting to serve a murder warrant and take an individual into custody at a home on Sugar Creek Drive.

According to police, the Lexington Emergency Response Unit was dispatched, and just before 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, the suspect was taken into custody without incident by the US Marshal's Office.

The name of the suspect taken into custody hasn't been released.

