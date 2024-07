LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is attempting to locate a man who is wanted for murder, Bluegrass Crime Stoppers report.

According to the report, police are looking for 36-year-old Robert Constant, who is described as 6'1" and 205 pounds.

Constant is also wanted for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the police, and Bluegrass Crime Stoppers says they will give a cash reward for anonymous information.