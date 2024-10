LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is attempting to locate Ouinton Foreman, Bluegrass Crime Stoppers' Wanted Person of the Week.

Police say that Foreman has a warrant of a felon in possession of a firearm and first-degree fleeing or evading police.

Police describe him as 5'10", 175 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, Bluegrass Crime Stoppers says they will pay cash for anonymous information.