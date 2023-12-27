Lexington police charge 16-year-old with stealing vehicles, other charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police have charged a teenager with stealing vehicles, criminal mischief, and receiving stolen property.

The Lexington Police Department says detectives from the Auto Crimes Unit have been investigating incidents of stolen vehicles, theft from vehicles, and criminal mischief over the last few months. By using their Real-Time Intelligence Center and Flock license plate readers, detectives were able to identify a suspect in several cases.

Police arrested and charged a 16-year-old after an out-of-county pursuit that ended in Fayette County on Saturday. Along with being charged in the police chase, the 16-year-old was also charged with 11 separate incidents of vehicle theft or criminal mischief throughout Lexington.

The teen is charged with the following:



5 counts of Theft by Unlawful Taking (Auto)

5 counts of Criminal Mischief 1st Degree

2 counts of Receiving Stolen Property

Attempted Theft by Unlawful Taking (Auto)

Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree

Possession of handgun by a minor

Fleeing 2nd (Foot)

Fleeing 1st (Vehicle)

Because the person involved is under the age of 18, they are not being identified.